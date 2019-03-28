Bluebonnets are in full bloom— it’s time to hit the country side, camera in hand!

Posted 2:24 PM, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:25PM, March 28, 2019

One of our favorite spring moments in Texas has come once again— it's bluebonnet season! While these delicate, bluish flowers are in bloom, many of us are rushing to the country side for the best family and self portraits. It's Not Hou It's Me co-owners Anastasia and Natalie talk to us about their favorite hot spots and tips for taking the best photos.

