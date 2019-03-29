Next stop, positivity! Energy Bus program transforming classroom culture for kids, educators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this day and age, few of us are unfamiliar with the term "poor work culture" and the negative impact it can have on employee productivity and mental health, but what about the "work culture" of our children's classrooms?

Co-founder Niki Spears of Energy Bus for Schools talks to Morning Dose about how her extracurricular program is transforming the culture of our local schools by driving in an empowering mindset of positivity and high-energy.