The Art Spot: James Madison High School students present ‘Confianza’ and ‘Power, Freedom and Encouragement’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students in Mr. Damien P. Wyre-Hunter’s art class over at Houston ISD’s James Madison High school.

"Confianza"

Our first piece was created by Junior Beatrice Bautista, and her piece is called "Confianza," which is Spanish for confidence. She said the woman in her painting is supposed to represent a "I am me, I love being me" attitude.

"Power, Freedom and Encouragement"

Our second piece is by Senior Quoc Hung Nguyen and is called "Power, Freedom and Encouragement."

He said the inspiration behind the eagle is for what it stands for— the eagle is a symbol of power, freedom and liberty to move ahead. It also stands for the arrival of opportunities and positives changes in life, according to the young artist.