The Art Spot: James Madison High School students present portraits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students in Mr. Damien P. Wyre-Hunter’s art class over at Houston ISD’s James Madison High school.

Our first piece is by junior Misha Bhakta and her artwork is a painting of her father. She said her dad is a hard working man. She wanted her piece to portray her father's diligence and perseverance that he incorporated into his daily life..

Our second piece is by sophomore Chelsea Fernandez and her artwork is called "Just Chels." It's a self-portrait. She said the inspiration behind her piece was to try and capture the beauty of the human eye.

Chelsea said to her, eyes show off so much emotion and are the window to the soul, as the famous quote goes.