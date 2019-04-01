It can be tough changing the behavior of a fussy dog, so can it be done in just two weeks? Trey's dog, Charlie, is halfway through his training at the Meadowlake Pet Resort and Training Center. He stopped by over the weekend to check in on his progress. Watch the above video to see how he's doing!
Changing Charlie: It’s all about focus! Following commands despite distractions
-
Changing Charlie: Practicing ‘sit’ and ‘stay’ commands
-
Changing Charlie: Meadowlake Pet Resort stops by to talk about new facility, training for Trey’s dog Charlie
-
Dog survives 96 days in wilderness before being reunited with owner
-
Family warns against ‘puffing’ after truck stolen with dogs inside
-
Sorry, German shepherds: TSA wants floppy ears on its dogs
-
-
Videos appear to show electric scooter rider dragging dog down street
-
Man ‘just grew close’ with 5-foot, 60-pound emotional support alligator
-
Puppy wakes up after being euthanized, earns a second chance at life
-
Mom charged after 15-year-old found living alone in ‘unsanitary conditions’
-
Dog finds home after 525 days in shelter: ‘She has patiently waited’
-
-
At least 30 dogs killed in fire at suburban Illinois kennel
-
Dog scares off package thieves – and it’s all caught on video
-
Fitness Friday: ‘Be like Brady’ fit in your 40s