Cleaning of ITC plant, local waterways continues in Deer Park; investigation into official cause to begin this week  

DEER PARK, Texas — Multiple agencies are working around the clock to clean up the Intercontinental Terminals Company facility and the surrounding waterways in Deer Park.

On Monday, fire investigators will be able to get access to ITC and begin their research to try to figure out why this huge fire happened, according to recent reports.

Over the weekend, the company was able to get the chemicals out of two more of the tanks, so now nine of the 15 tanks are secured.

More than 1.7 million gallons of product mixed with water and firefighting foam have reportedly been removed from the tank farm. As far as the water goes, more than 2.5 million gallons of oily water mixture have been removed from the waterways.

Benzene levels fluctuating, but health risks remain low for general public

The response team is continuing to see brief, periodic fluctuations in benzene levels. This is happening within a 2-mile radius of the chemical plant. No residential areas have been impacted by these recent fluctuations so far, according to officials.

We know that governmental and ITC teams are deployed in the Deer Park area to monitor and report any potential elevation—so far, all of the readings have been below actionable levels.

Harris County Public Health officials said the health risk remains low for the general public, but those living near ITC who are more sensitive— such as children, elderly or those with chronic health condition— may be more susceptible.

However, the health risk still remains low for the general public. If you have any questions, the Ask My Nurse hotline is still open at 713-634-1110.