Peace of Mind: How to deal with trauma after a fatal shooting

School shootings are always hard to get over.

Aville Richman, 6, was among the 28 victims mercilessly killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting back in 2012. Unfortunately, her father took his own life last Monday.

Also, two survivors — from the Parkland shooting back in 2018— committed suicide

just days a part from each other last month.

Dr. Liz, founder of Peace of Mind Foundation, joins us on Morning Dose with advice on how to deal with

trauma after a tragic shooting.

If you're struggling with an emotional trauma or another cause of mental distress, click here to ask Dr. Liz for advice.