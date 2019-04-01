The Art Spot: Pilgram Academy students present ‘Flowers’ and ‘Je T’aime’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students in Mrs. Claudia Arizendy's art class over at Houston ISD’s Pilgram Academy.

Our first piece we're highlighting this morning is by seventh grader Nicholas Toc, 13, and his painting is simply called "Flowers." Nicholas said he chose vibrant colors to represent nature.

Our second piece is by seventh grader jackie herrera, 13, and her piece is called "Je T'aime," which is french for "I love you."

Jackie said she was inspired to draw this piece after learning about Paris in the school's culture club. The young artist said she hopes she can visit Paris at some point in her life.