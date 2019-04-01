Turner kicks off re-election campaign ahead of November voting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a big weekend for Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner as he kicked off his 2019 re-election campaign at Union Station inside Minute Maid Park.

Hundreds of his supporters were there Saturday to hear what Turner's plans are if he is re-elected. During the announcement, Turner focused largely on preparing for future storms and flood prevention, public safety, transportation and new businesses and job opportunities.

Of course, the elephant in the room, the mayor's long-standing battle with Houston firefighters over prop B was also mentioned. Turner briefly acknowledged the issue, saying in part, that voters will get what they want, but it will unfortunately lead to layoffs.

For now, the short list of mayoral contenders include millionaire Tony Buzbee, who has made headlines for self-funding his campaign and acknowledging he has no political experience; Houston businessman Bill King, who narrowly lost to Turner in 2015; and former professional wrestler Booker T.

Election Day isn't until Nov. 5, this is only the beginning.