The Art Spot: Pilgrim Academy students present ‘One Starry Night’ and cool paper mache shoes!

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students in Mrs. Claudia Arizmendy's art class over at Houston ISD’s Pilgrim Academy.

Eighth grader Dulce Morales is the first budding artist to be featured, and her piece is called "One Starry Night." She said her artwork was inspired by Dia de los Muertos. She wanted to showcase the peace between the living and the dead.

Check out these next pieces— paper mache shoes! The first shoe is by seventh grader Angel Morales and he calls it "Shark Shoes." It sits next to seventh grader Jade Xuruc's creation, which is titled "Galaxy Shoes. Xuruc said her inspiration was simple, it was the galaxy.

Seventh grader Jahaira Martinez created the shoe, "Lighting Shoes," to the right and she said her design helped her express her feelings and thoughts.