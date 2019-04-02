Where’s Maggie? Grab a date! It’s Project Prom at Milby High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Experiencing your first kiss, getting behind the wheel for the first time and the perfect prom night— it's the short list of American teen dreams!

Right now, across the country, students are preparing for the fanciest night in high school. However, many students are unable to participate in that dream because of financial restraints or other unfavorable circumstances— in comes Prom Night!

Maggie meets the wonderful students at Houston ISD's Milby High School who are working to make sure everyone's prom dreams come true this year.