Employee killed during KMCO plant explosion in Crosby 

It is a much different scene Wednesday morning as the fire has been put out at KMCO in Crosby.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office was notified about the explosion and fire around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Sadly, we know one member of KMCO's operations team lost their life in the incident. Two others were life-flighted to Memorial Hermann and are in critical condition.

For now, we do not know exactly what caused this fire to happen. Officials tell us they believe it all started with an isobutlyene transfer line and then that started the fire which then spread to the warehouse. That warehouse was storing dry chemicals.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Harris County, the EPA and TCEQ have all been monitoring the air after this fire, so far, no actionable levels have been detected.

Still this incident, a deadly one and incredibly scary especially for people who live and work around here. Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo agrees this is disturbing and something has to be done.

“I know it is disturbing. It is disturbing and it is problematic that we are seeing this incident in a facility especially on the heels of ITC," Hidalgo said. "We will work with our partners to put this out and to continue responding and to address this situation."

Harris County Pollution Control confirmed no contamination to surrounding water or soil happened and no wildlife was impacted because of this incident.