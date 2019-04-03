Houston restaurant legend, ‘Mama Ninfa,’ honored with Tacos Over Texas competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morning Dose is visited by Houston restaurant royalty on this special Taco Tuesday! Phyllis Laurenzo Mandola, the only daughter of legendary local restaurateur Ninfa Laurenzo, talks with Maria about the spirit her mother brought to Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant and the Houston community.

Afterward, Chef David Cordua teaches us how to make a simple but delicious Mexican-Indian taco dish ahead of the Second Annual Tacos Over Texas cooking competition honoring the legacy of 'Mama Ninfa.'

Tacos Over Texas is a fundraising event where top Houston chefs share their skills in a friendly taco competition. It will be held Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at The Original Ninfa's on Navigation.

Proceeds go to the Ninfa Laurenzo Scholarship Fund!

