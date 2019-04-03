Houston’s new Nap Bar, where you pay-by-the-snooze, is nothing to sleep on!

Houstonians are used to the rustle and bustle of the big city life, but it never hurts to recharge and relax. Maggie's latest adventure takes her to Nap Bar in Rice Village, where patrons are getting all the rest they need paying by-the-snooze.
😴 Stay woke. Take a Nap. Check out Htown & Texas’ first @napbarhou! The “dream” of a pay-by-the-snooze company came from Khaliah Guillory. A former exec, she knows all too well what it’s like to nap in order to stay productive. Check it out at napbarnow.com. Sweet dreams! ✨✨ ✨✨ #maggieinthemornings #wheresmaggie #cw39 #staywoketakeanap #napbar #houston #naptime