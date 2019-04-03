The Art Spot: Pilgrim Academy students present cool paper mache shoes!

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students in Mrs. Claudia Arizmendy's art class over at Houston ISD’s Pilgrim Academy!

