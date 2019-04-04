Class Acts: Byron Henderson Jr. has the winning play in the classroom and on the football field

Channelview High School senior Byron Henderson Jr. is quick to tell you his favorite part of school isn’t in the classroom.

“I love football with a passion,” Henderson said. “I was a three-year varsity letterman and it’s just like my favorite thing to do”

He’s driven to do his best on the field and in the classroom.

“He is definitely what I would call a true student-athlete,” Counselor Bridgette Galloway said. He is a leader on and off the field and in the classroom as well.”

Balancing athletics and academics is something Henderson said he learned from his parents, who are both educators.

“I have a mother and father that always wanted to let me know that football should never be my first option, it should be second and school should be first,” Henderson said.

That lesson has paid off. He’s ranked in the top one percent of his class and is involved with several organizations including national honor society and men of honor.

His focus for the future is engineering.

“My favorite subject would be math,” Henderson said. “I find it challenging, but I welcome the challenge so I like it and I will be majoring in mechanical engineering”

Clearly, he’s determined and says his family is what drives him.

“It just feels like whenever I have them with me I’ll be able to do anything, and I want to make sure to get where I want to be in life to make them proud,” Henderson said.

Henderson is planning on heading to Prairie View A&M in the fall to major in mechanical engineering. He also has an interest in petroleum engineering and may get a master’s in that, too.

