Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"It's one, two, three strikes you're out at the old ball game!"

Maggie is definitely in the team spirit as she joins the Shooting Stars in a good luck dance before the Astros take on the Oakland Athletics Friday for the for Houston's season home game. Plus, we get a look at the history of the team.

First pitch will be at 7:10 p.m.!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video