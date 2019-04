Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was two weeks ago, Morning Dose set out to see if a dog could be trained in less than half a month. We brought in Trey's 'sprited' dog, Charlie, who's just over a year old and has never been trained.

He was sent him off to Meadowlake Pet Resort and Training Center where they specialize in training dogs— well, we're almost at the end of his training. Here's how Charlie has transformed so far!