Giving Gown Foundation making prom dreams come true with amazing dress closet for girls in need

Posted 5:34 AM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:49AM, April 5, 2019

For many high school girls getting ready for prom, finding the perfect dress is important. However, it can be tough for teens whose families are struggling financially. A local non-profit called the Giving Gown Foundation is addressing that need.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.