Photographer/Editor

JOB ID: 2019-49236
KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a full-time Photographer to work in our Houston, TX location.
The Photographer must be able to creatively capture and edit news video while collaborating with news team on story ideas and/or pictorial essays.
Responsibilities
- Shoot video of news events, both live and recorded for news program
- Edit material to match script prepared by reporter, producer or executive producer
- Set up necessary equipment in order to allow transmissions of pictures or live from-the-scene reports back to the station
- Responsible for ensuring assigned equipment is returned and in good working condition
- Notify proper channel when equipment and/or vehicles malfunction
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- 3+ years’ experience as news or production photographer
- 2 years’ experience in editing
- Strong background in ENG (electronic news gathering) operations
- SNG (satellite news gathering) experience preferred
- Must have valid driver’s license and good driving record
- Must be able to work independently
- Must be able to work flexible schedule including early mornings and holidays
- Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Ability to lift in excess of 50 pounds on a regular basis
Equal Employment Opportunity