While the ladies flaunt fashionable gowns and accessories for prom night, we can't turn a blind eye to our young men. In fact, this Morning Dose guest won't let you.

Owner Alfred Moody of Double Take Fashions Studio is dressing Houston's high school seniors from head-to-toe in stylish formal wear that not only brings out these young men's unique swag but also shows that prom isn't just about the dresses.