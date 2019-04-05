Slay and Save: Touch Makeup Academy shares beauty trends, product dupes for this year’s prom!

Posted 5:28 AM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:48AM, April 5, 2019

Gown, shoes and hair mark the top of most prom checklists— but a fabulous look is in complete without the perfect makeup! Whether you're looking for a soft shimmer or bold color, beauty expert artist Shauntel Jones of Touch Makeup Academy joins us in studio with this season's makeup trends. Plus, some excellent dupe!

