The Art Spot: Pilgrim Academy students present ‘Blue Flowers’ and ‘Frida’

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students in Mrs. Claudia Arizmendy's art class over at Houston ISD’s Pilgrim Academy!

"Frida"

Seventh grader Roxanna Tax says she decided to create her piece, called 'Frida' because she simply liked the great artist's work.

"Blue Flowers"

Seventh grader Hugo Tzul, the creator of "Blue Flowers," said he likes art because it is a way of expressing himself.