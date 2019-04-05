The Art Spot: Pilgrim Academy students present ‘Blue Flowers’ and ‘Frida’

Posted 6:44 AM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:58AM, April 5, 2019

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students in Mrs. Claudia Arizmendy's art class over at Houston ISD’s Pilgrim Academy!

"Frida"

"Frida" by Roxanna Tax.

Seventh grader Roxanna Tax says she decided to create her piece, called 'Frida' because she simply liked the great artist's work.

"Blue Flowers"

"Blue Flowers" by Hugo Tzul.

Seventh grader Hugo Tzul, the creator of "Blue Flowers," said he likes art because it is a way of expressing himself.

 

