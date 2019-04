Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Briscoe Elementary in Houston ISD.

"One Fish, Two Fish"

Ivan Trevino, 8, is the creator of this latest masterpiece. A second grader, Ivan said he likes to color and trace. He's very happy with this picture because it "came out pretty," Ivan said, and we'd have to agree!

Nice job, Ivan!