‘This is My Brave’ awareness event uses arts, testimonials to break stigma of mental illness 

Dr. Liz McIngvale talks with Morning Dose about an upcoming event, "This is My Brave," which uses testimonials and the creative arts to encourage those suffering from mental illness to come forward with their stories as a form of healing.

The organization is ran by individuals dealing with various types of mental illness and working together to end the stigma surrounding mental disorders.

This is My Brave will take place at Zikha Hall at the Hobby Center on April 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

