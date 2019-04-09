HISD parents protest possible TEA takeover with concerns change ‘will harm our children’

The Texas Education Agency has been investigating Houston ISD for several months, and there’s been talk of the agency taking over the state’s largest school district.

Parents and students gathered at Houston ISD headquarter Monday morning to protest the takeover.

Many of the parents have different philosophies when it comes to education and aren’t in agreement on everything, but they do all believe a tea takeover of HISD would only make things worse.

In January, TEA launched their investigation into HISD after a possible violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Then at the end of last month, the TEA asked HISD to suspend its search for a new superintendent the day before the district was set to announce their finalist.

A few students, some parents of HISD students and representatives from several organizations including the Houston Federation of Teachers showed up to protest the takeover.

One parent explained it’s not necessarily they are in favor of the HISD board, but it’s that they don’t trust the TEA.

“We are not here to defend the actions or inactions of the democratically elected HISD school board,” Kara Derocha, the parent of three HISD students, said. “We are not here to support or detract from the interim superintendent. We are here because we can all agree that a TEA takeover will harm our children.”

At this point, we don’t know when the TEA’s investigation will be over.