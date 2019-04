Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Briscoe Elementary in Houston ISD.

“Picasso – Sandra Silberzweig”

Four grader Maya Vasquez, 10, is the creator of this inspired creation, “Picasso – Sandra Silberzweig.” The young artist said she loves art because she likes to work with colors and her hands.

Nice job, Maya!