Volunteers going ‘Over the Edge’ to help special needs adults, kids at Camp for All

Morning Dose host Shannon LaNier and dozens of others are going to new height to raise funds for the Texas non-profit organization Camp for All, a special campsite that provides outdoor experiences for adults and children living with disabilities in Texas.

Over the Edge is an organization that facilitates urban rappelling fundraisers for various causes and nonprofits across the world. During the fundraising events, participants rappel down large urban structures— commonly buildings — as a way of raising funds.

Support Shannon and the others by texting OTE51 to 71777 in order to make a donation to Camp for All.