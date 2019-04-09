Volunteers going ‘Over the Edge’ to help special needs adults, kids at Camp for All

Posted 7:00 AM, April 9, 2019, by

Morning Dose host Shannon LaNier and dozens of others are going to new height to raise funds for the Texas non-profit organization Camp for All, a special campsite that provides outdoor experiences for adults and children living with disabilities in Texas.

Over the Edge is an organization that facilitates urban rappelling fundraisers for various causes and nonprofits across the world. During the fundraising events, participants rappel down large urban structures— commonly buildings — as a way of raising funds.

Support Shannon and the others by texting OTE51 to 71777 in order to make a donation to Camp for All.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.