Houston ranks high on list of U.S. cities with most robberies

Posted 6:59 PM, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:20PM, April 10, 2019

More people are robbed in Houston per capita than in any other cities in Texas, according to a map created by YourLocalSecurity.com using data collected by the FBI. Morning Dose sits with security expert and President of Alarm Masters Brian K. Turner to discuss tips that will help reduce the likelihood of you becoming a robbery victim.

