Local HS students go viral with ’80s movie remake set to Weezer’s ‘Take On Me’ in honor of teacher’s late son

Students at a high school in Cypress got the ultimate class project! They got a chance to create a cool video using alternative rock band Weezer's cover of "Take on Me," and they reenacted iconic scenes from '80s movies.

Nine students at Bridgeland High School ended up working with the entire school for this video assignment.

The student's teacher Kathrine Moore said the kids took on the project not caring about what gender or ethnicity the roles originally were, which embodied a lot of diversity.

The video was also inspired by Moore' son who passed away 14 years ago.

She hopes to shift to a more positive school culture.