‘Making the Menu’: Student chefs battle it out for spot on The Palm restaurant menu

Four remarkable students of the Culinary Institute of Houston are feeling the heat as they prepare to face off against each other Sunday morning in the upcoming 'Making the Menu' competition at The Palm.

Established in New York in 1926, The Palm restaurant also has a rich history in Houston after coming to the city more than four decades ago. General Manager Stephanie Kesler and Executive Chef Mike Erwin join us on Morning Dose to talk about the inspiration behind the competition and the uniqueness of the restaurant.

The contestants will demonstrate their abilities to a panel of judges by serving up three dishes.

The winner's dish will become a menu item at The Palm Restaurant on Westheimer.

And then, contestant Matthew Tyler Lowel gives us a taste of what he'll be bring to the table in this weekend's showcase.