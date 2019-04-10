President Trump to announce executive orders relating to oil, gas development during Houston visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Houston. He’s expected to announce executive orders relating to oil and gas development during his visit.

He’ll be speaking at the International Union of Operating Engineers Training Center in Crosby. Morning Dose’s Courtney Carpenter tells us what we expect from the president's visit.

Trump's Wednesday Schedule

2:50 PM Arrive at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base – Houston, TX

3:00 PM Depart Houston, TX, en route to Crosby, TX – Motorcade

3:35 PM Arrive at International Union of Operating Engineers International Training and Education Center – Crosby, TX

3:40 PM Deliver remarks and signs an Executive Order on Energy and Infrastructure [Live Stream] – Crosby, TX

4:30 PM Depart Crosby, TX, en route to Houston, TX – Motorcade

5:05 PM Arrive at Lone Star Flight Museum – Houston, TX

5:40 PM Participate in a roundtable with supporters – Houston, TX

6:10 PM Deliver remarks at a joint fundraising committee dinner – Houston, TX

6:45 PM Depart Lone Star Flight Museum en route to Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base – Motorcade

6:50 PM Arrive at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base – Houston, TX

7:00 PM Depart Houston, TX, en route to Washington, D.C. – Air Force One