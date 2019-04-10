× The Art Spot: Briscoe Elementary student presents ‘Family of Sailboats’

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Briscoe Elementary in Houston ISD.

“Family of Sailboats”

Pre-K student Lindsay Itzep is Wednesday's star in the Art Spot. The 5-year-old is the proud creator of the painting "Family of Sailboats." Lindsay said she enjoys painting because it's fun and she loves all the colors of the rainbow.

Nice job, Lindsay!