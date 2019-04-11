Couple, both first responders, win dream nuptials in local ‘Wedding for Heroes’ contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Willingly available to answer the calls of those in need, a local paramedic and constable deputy are having their dreams fulfilled after winning a wedding contest for first responders in the Crosby area.

"The owner of C. Baron Photography, Lisa, her house actually flooded during Harvey," Studio Manager Sonia Melendez said. "We just wanted to show her our respect and admiration for the first responders, and my husband's a first responder, so it just made sense for the weddings to be geared toward first responders and military."

With the support of several wedding-related venues, the company was able to host the "Wedding for Heroes" contest for military personnel and first responders.

Dustin, a constable deputy with the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable Office, and met his beautiful bride-to-be, Neely, a paramedic for Cypres-Creek EMS while on a call about three years ago.

"We're giving away a free luxury wedding, so we're really excited for Neely and Dustin," Melendez said. "We're glad they're the ones who won."

Even more romantic, Neely and Dustin were given the great news on Valentine's Day!

"I got the email on Valentines Day," Neely said. "And we were sitting next to each other, because I think we had worked on Valentine's Day, and we were just sitting, and having a night after work."

"I said 'I think we won a wedding, but I'm not sure if it's real,'" Neely said. "I was making sure. I was texting the people who had notified me [...] and I was like 'Are you sure this is real? Are you sure?' So we don't have to cancel because we had already started planning."

In about two weeks, the couple will have an expenses-paid wedding ceremony at Southern Lace Estates.