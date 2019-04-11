Gold star on your Texas driver’s license? If not, you could have trouble at airports in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may want to check your driver's license if it doesn't have a gold star on it, you may not be able to get past TSA for your flight starting next year.

The Real ID Act is a federal law passed by congress after 9/11.

The law provides requirements for state-issued driver license and identity cards to be accepted for certain federal purposes like entering a federal building or boarding a domestic flight.

It was passed in 2005 but starting October 1, 2020, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a Real ID-compliant driver's license or another acceptable form of id to fly within the U.S.