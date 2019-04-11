Gold star on your Texas driver’s license? If not, you could have trouble at airports in 2020

You may want to check your driver's license if it doesn't have a gold star on it, you may not be able to get past TSA for your flight starting next year.

The Real ID Act is a federal law passed by congress after 9/11.

The law provides requirements for state-issued driver license and identity cards to be accepted for certain federal purposes like entering a federal building or boarding a domestic flight.

It was passed in 2005 but starting October 1, 2020, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a Real ID-compliant driver's license or another acceptable form of id to fly within the U.S.

