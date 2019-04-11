Jump in the passenger seat and join Maggie for a ride into the 32nd Annual Art Car Parade! She's meeting the creators of some of the most elaborate vehicles to be featured this year as well as getting insight to the inner workings of one of Houston's most celebrated traditions.
Here’s just some of the colorful, creative rides cruising Art Car Parade this weekend!
