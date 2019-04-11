Texas Tech medical school to stop using race in admissions process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Texas Tech is making a major change to its admissions process that could impact other universities.

Race will no longer be factored into admissions at Texas Tech university's medical school, according to an agreement the school entered with the Department of Education.

The agreement concludes an investigation into the school's use of affirmative action after a complaint was filed in 2004 against the university's health sciences center.

The agreement is the first of its kind under the Donald Trump administration.

Last year, the White House rescinded Obama-era guidelines meant to promote diversity among students.

The civil rights office of the U.S. Education Department also has ongoing investigations into policies at Yale and Harvard.