Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Briscoe Elementary in Houston ISD.

Kylie Vasquez, 6, is only in kindergarten but she's already showing off her artistic talent! The creator of our latest feature, "Butterfly," she said she loves art and color.

Nice job, Kylie!