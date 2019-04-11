Trump met with warm welcome in Crosby, signs executive orders easing permit regulations for oil companies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROSBY, Texas — A new policy change is on the way after President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders during his visit Wednesday to the Houston area. Those changes are designed to free the oil and gas industry from some regulations.

The president was certainly met with a warm welcome. When his motorcade rolled through town hundreds of people gathered to welcome him, many of them waving american flags and trump signs.

Of course, he was here to sign those executive orders relating to development in the oil and gas industry.

He said the measures would help ease the permitting process and help investment energy projects.

Some folks we talked to in Crosby said they think the orders will help out the local economy.

“I think he’s going to do the right thing to help our economy grow and continue to get more jobs and do the right thing. I think he’s out to help the people,” resident Chad Westbrook said.

And not just the local community, some expressed thoughts that the order could have a positive impact on Houston as a whole.

“Considering Houston's economy is heavily based on the oil industry and the petrochemical industry, I’d say it’s going to be a good thing for Houston,” resident Glenda McDill said.

The visit was quick.

One of the things people are still talking about Thursday morning though is the president’s shout out to a few of the Texas leaders that were there, specifically he shouted out George P. Bush, the land commissioner, saying he’s “the only Bush that likes me.”

His executive orders often face push back, so we will see how this one is received back in Washington.