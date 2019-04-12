The Art Spot: Briscoe Elementary students presents ‘Claude Monet Water Lillies,’ ‘Sailboat’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Briscoe Elementary in Houston ISD!

Joseph Fuentes, 10, is the creator of "Claude Monet Water Lillies." The fourth grader said he really likes to be colorful and loves art.

Donna Melgar, 10, created "Sailboat."

A fifth grader, Donna said she loved the short brush stroke technique her art teacher taught her for this piece. She added mixing the colors was her favorite part because she said she got to get messy and have fun!

Nice job, Donna!