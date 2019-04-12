Two women identified after being found dead in ‘Texas Killing Fields’ decades ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Decades after the bodies of two women were found in a swampy area off I-45 known as the “Texas Killing Fields,”police have finally identified them, according to the League City Police Department.

In some ways, it’s a sigh of relief for this community and a step in the right direction for the families of these victims— and this has been after decades of wondering who these girls are.

One victim, Jane Doe, was found in February of 1986 near some oil fields at the end of Calder Road.

In September of 1991, skeletal remains of another unknown female, who they’ve called Janet doe, were discovered in the same area.

Dozens of victims have been found in the area over the years. Many believe the murders are the work of a serial killer— or possibly multiple killers.

LPPD used genetic genealogy to identify the two women and are expected to release their names to the public during a press conference Monday.

The department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Tim Miller is the father of another victim found in this area in the mid '80s. He founded Texas Equusearch to help other families search for missing loved ones after what happened to his daughter, Laura.

He said finding out the names of these girls may be bittersweet for their families like it was for him. It's painful knowing for certain now they won’t be coming home, but hopefully, this latest development is a step toward finding whoever did this to them.

“I think this will certainly take us in a new direction on the investigation and let’s hope that we can get an indictment and conviction and everybody can put this behind us,” Miller said.

On Wednesday, there will be a memorial service at the Magnolia Creek Baptist Church for the two newly identified victims.