‘Crimes of the Heart’ on stage at Alley Theatre and Maggie has your all-access backstage pass!  

Posted 11:59 AM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:54PM, April 15, 2019

It's a tale of three sisters.

Beth Henley, winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics Circle Award, brings to the Mississippi home of the Magrath sisters in her first play.

Babe has just shot her husband because she didn't like his looks. This brings middle sister Meg back to town from Los Angeles, where she is unsuccessfully pursuing a music career. And poor Lenny, everyone has forgotten her birthday!

Maggie goes behind the curtain of this exciting tale for a look at the set, cast member interviews and more.

Renowned Director Theresa Rebeck returns to the Alley to direct the play, which will run from now until April 29.

Click here for more information and tickets.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.