‘Crimes of the Heart’ on stage at Alley Theatre and Maggie has your all-access backstage pass!  

It's a tale of three sisters.

Beth Henley, winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics Circle Award, brings to the Mississippi home of the Magrath sisters in her first play.

Babe has just shot her husband because she didn't like his looks. This brings middle sister Meg back to town from Los Angeles, where she is unsuccessfully pursuing a music career. And poor Lenny, everyone has forgotten her birthday!

Renowned Director Theresa Rebeck returns to the Alley to direct the play, which will run from now until April 29.

Click here for more information and tickets.

