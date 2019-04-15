OMG Seafood among dozens of eateries featured during Houston’s Black Restaurant Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Among the dozens of local eateries featured during Black Restaurant Week in Houston is a local seafood joint with Louisiana flare and a taste that will make you shout "Oh, my —!"

Chef Shane of OMG Seafood joins us in the Morning Dose studio with a taste of New Orleans-style crawfish and what makes this restaurant so special.

OMG Seafood co-owners Christopher Johnson and Clayton Edwards talk to Sharron about the history of their restaurant and some of the amazing deals food lovers can expect during these next two weeks.

Houston Black Restaurant Week kicks off April 14 and ends April 28.