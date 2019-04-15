Slim down for spring! 3 agility workouts to get your body poolside ready

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attention those looking to slim down for spring! Do you catch yourself thinking you need fancy workout equipment to do an effective workout? Personal Trainer and Nutrition Expert Lindsey Day shows us the many ways to improve our agility with just a stability ball.

The first 3 exercises work the core and upper body.

1- Pike Ups: 20 reps

Start in a push-up position with the ball underneath your ankles. Pike up and form your body into a V-shape. Keep the spine straight and legs straight. These take practice. To modify, try knee ins: Instead of forming the body into a V, bend your knees to bring them into your chest, keeping your spine straight.

2- Push Ups: 10 reps

To make it easier, place the ball under your knees. To make more difficult, place the ball under your feet.

3- Hand-Offs: 10 reps

Lie face up with arms and legs extended. Hold the ball overhead with both hands. Lift the arms and legs up, transferring the ball from the hands to feet.

These next 3 exercises work the lower body.

1- Squats using the ball for balance: 20 reps

Put the ball against the wall and place in the middle of your back. Squat down, keeping the weight in the heels of your feet.

2- Hamstring Hip Thruster: 20 reps

Lie on your back and bend your knees, putting your feet on top of the ball. Push out of the heels of your feet to thrust your hips upward, making a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.

3- Ball Lunge: 10 reps each leg

If you're ready to go pro try this one! Stand about two feet in front of the ball and place the shin of one leg on top of the ball. The other leg stays in front. Keep the weight in the heel of your front foot. Lunge straight down and straight back up. Shoulders back and chest proud!

Rest 1 minute and repeat the above circuit a total of 3 to 4 times.

