Each week, we feature the artwork of students from across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Briscoe Elementary in Houston ISD!

Second grader Evan Espinoza, 8, is the creator of our first art feature this week, "Chengdu Panda." Evan said he really likes to draw, but this drawing was especially challenging to complete.

In the end, he was very happy with the way his panda turned out— and so are we!

Nice job, Evan!