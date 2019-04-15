5 Uber, Lyft ride-sharing safety tips that could save your life (…in about 20 seconds)

Uber, Lyft and other popular ride-sharing services come with a list of advantages from keeping intoxicated drivers off the road, helping senior citizens get around and simply bringing more convenience to our lives.
Although ride-sharing services have become an increasingly common means of getting around, we should always be mindful of the potential dangers and practice safety.
Media Systems Co-founders Jaclyn and Donnie Boutwell share a safety checklist that can be done in within the first 22 seconds of your ride!
5 quick ride sharing safety tips
- Check the child lock
- Share your ride information with a friend or family member
- Match the license plate and car model information
- Check the driver's picture— and asked for their name, first!
- Check for an Uber/Lyft window decal on the vehicle windshield