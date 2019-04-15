Treat OCD in just 4 days? Life-changing program coming to Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Liz McIngvale joins us on Morning Dose with her colleague Dr. Throstur Bjorgvinsson, who is leading a life-changing advancement in the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorder.

The ERP, or exposure response prevention, technique has been around for more than 40 years and is among the most widely accepted approaches for treating OCD in the U.S. However, Bjorgvinsson has introduced a new method that is healing sufferers of OCD and potentially those with other mental health issues.

Bjorgvinsson and McIngvale tell us about the new group therapy method, called the Bergen 4-Day OCD treatment, which can help patients vastly improve their OCD within as little as four days.

The treatment method started in Norway about 10 years ago and is finally coming to the United States— first, changing the lives of patients in the Houston area.

