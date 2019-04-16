Meet the mind behind ‘This Woman’s Work,’ a local non-profit empowering today’s female leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founder Carla K. Lane of Houston non-profit This Woman's Work joins us in the Morning Dose studio to discuss her organization's efforts and a new initiative to inspire a love for reading among women and girls.

The Sowing Circle is holding its first book club meeting April 23. First on the reading list— 'Becoming' by Michelle Obama.

The Sowing Circle was created from the historical context of a sewing circle which served as a place for women to exchange ideas and talk about political work during the abolition movement. Post slavery, sewing circles continued to be a place where family history, cultural beliefs and wisdom were exchanged.

Its intention is to empower women and young with the love of reading and arm them with conversational skills that come from reading books.

Lane is also the owner of LaneStaffing, one of the largest minority woman owned employment solution provider in the Southwest.