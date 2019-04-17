Celebrity H-Town Chefs Against Cancer to bring dozens of local artisans together for Camp H-Town benefit dinner 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camp H-Town is a local nonprofit dedicated to helping the hundreds of small children diagnosed with cancer each year in Texas. The organization has teamed up with the Four Seasons Hotel in Houston to host an urban camping experience for these young patients and an upcoming benefit dinner.

Celebrity H-town Chefs Against Cancer brings in up to 50 chefs representing more than a dozen restaurants in the Houston area. It will be held April 24 at 6:30 p.m. inside the Four Seasons.

Chef Rafael Gonzales of the hotel’s Quatro restaurant shows Morning Dose viewers how to make a delicious caprese salad as he discuss the uniqueness of event.

Four Seasons General Manager Tom Segesta joins us on Morning Dose to discuss how their partnership has had a profound impact on the hotel and the lives of the participating children.