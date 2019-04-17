Floodsafe USA founder talks about remarkable technology for flood-proofing your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're in the midst of spring showers, but just like that, it will be hurricane season, again!

In the past five years, Houston has experienced unprecedented flooding throughout the area from the Memorial Day 2015, Tax Day 2016, and of course, the devastation left behind during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

FloodSafe USA owner Ron Helton joins us on Morning Dose to talk about the remarkable technology his company is using to flood proof many local business and residences, some of which were able to withstand Harvey level flooding.